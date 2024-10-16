Construction is officially beginning on the final phase of a development which will see another 96 homes built in Lynn.

Work is getting under way at the Valentine Park development at Lynnsport, with the houses built by West Norfolk Council and its delivery partner, Lovell Partnerships Ltd.

Preparation of the ground for construction has been going on for several months, but now work to start putting up homes is beginning - and the council and Lovell recently celebrated with a ‘groundbreaking’ ceremony at the site.

A 'groundbreaking' ceremony has marked the start of construction. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Like all properties built in the partnership, they are built to a high design specification, with the likes of solar panels, air-source heat pumps, bike parking and charging sockets for electric vehicles.

Cllr Alistair Beales, leader of the borough council, said: “Providing quality, energy-efficient new homes for our residents is a key priority for this council and I am delighted to see us getting started on this development.

“Valentine Park is the final piece of the Lynnsport jigsaw, which is one of our most important sites. It has so many advantages, being close to both town and the borough’s biggest sport and leisure facility.”

A computer-generated image of what the new homes are expected to look like. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Michael Saunders, operations manager at Lovell, added: "Lovell are delighted to collaborate with West Norfolk Council on what will be the eighth project undertaken together.

“This project is among the initial undertakings outlined in the extensive major housing programme, and it is rewarding to see it come to fruition.

“The first new homes at Valentine Park will be completed in the summer of 2025, with the entire project expected to conclude two years thereafter.’’

Valentine Park is named to remember John Sutherland Valentine, the engineer who designed the rail line from Lynn to Hunstanton in the 1860s.

Work is under way at Valentine Park. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The route of the line ran adjacent to the area now occupied by Valentine Park.

This final phase of homes will include homes for private sale, private rent and affordable homes.

It is part of the ten-year partnership between the council and Lovell to develop up to 1,000 new homes in West Norfolk.

