New homes that will complete a series of developments at Lynnsport in King’s Lynn can get under way as the council has signed a £49million contract for the final phase.

Forming part of West Norfolk Council’s Major Housing Project, which it is delivering with Lovell Partnerships Ltd, the new properties will comprise 96 homes.

Oliver Judges, the council’s Executive Director for Place, said: “We know there is a shortage of homes in West Norfolk. This is why the council committed to the major housing project, delivering up to 1,000 new homes in the borough.

“Our developments around Lynnsport have already provided hundreds of new homes. Now that we have signed the contract I am looking forward to seeing the homes start to come through on this last phase.”

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell said: “We are gearing up to start further work at Lynnsport and build more quality homes in West Norfolk, continuing our partnership with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk. We are building these homes with sustainability in mind and they will be located in a popular area, so we are confident that these new homes will be well received.”

This final phase, ranging from one to four bedroom homes, will be a mix of open market sales, private rentals and affordable homes. The homes for sale help to pay for the provision of affordable homes, as the development is being built without government grants, the council has said.

The homes will be built to high environmental standards, which will include EV charging points, enlarged windows to make the most of natural daylight and air-source heat pumps in all properties. They will be insulated to above-regulation standards and around a third of the properties will have pre-installed solar panels.

The development will also include support for improvements to the local area, such as contributions to the River Gaywood Restoration – Rivers Trust Enhancement (HLF Project), Lynnsport Neighbourhood Equipped Area of Play (NEAP) and work to increase the capacity of local libraries.

Taking around three years to complete, the development will be named Valentine Park in memory of the engineer John Sutherland Valentine, who was the railway engineer on the project to extend the railway network from King’s Lynn to Hunstanton in the 1860s. The railway line that Valentine engineered ran adjacent to the proposed site, on the line of the cycle path.