A Lynn secondary school praised its creative students during its inaugural arts awards evening.

More than 70 students from Years 7 to 13 attended the event at Springwood High School, where they were joined by around 200 friends and family members eager to celebrate their successes.

The evening took place in the Peter Hopkins Hall at the school, and was also attended by school governors and members of staff.

Award categories included artist of the year, photographer of the year, contribution to Dance Key Stages 3, 4 and 5, contributions to Music Key Stages 3, 4 and 5, and contributions to Drama Key Stages 3, 4 and 5.

The audience was also treated to entertainment from some of the students’ creative talents, including music performed by Charlotte Norman and Charlize Mana-ay in Year 12, a drama piece from ‘Live Like Pigs’ by Koby Brasted in Year 11 and Maggie Bartrum in Year 12, and a contemporary dance performance from Isla Craig and Freddie Hemming, who are both in Year 11.

“This was the first awards evening the arts faculty had hosted, and we are now looking to make it an annual event, due to the success,” said Pete Cuss, assistant head and head of Year 8 at Springwood.

“This year, the arts faculty have hosted some incredible events, such as our whole-school production of ‘Live Like Pigs’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’, house dance competition, our recent community music festival, and multiple trips, including Disney and Korea, giving our students exposure to the arts outside of school life.

“It was a great pleasure to celebrate the dedication and hard work of our amazing students.”

