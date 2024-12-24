A wanton act of vandalism has caused what is set to cost thousands of pounds worth of damage to a stained glass window at King’s Lynn’s historic Minster.

The damage has left a gaping hole of almost a foot wide in one of the windows on the south aisle.

The Reverend Canon Mark Dimond, team rector at the Saturday Market Place Minster, said it was “disappointing” to discover such an act.

The gaping hole in part of a stained glass window in the Minster's south aisle

“We don’t know who did it, there’s no reason for it,” said Canon Mark, explaining to cost of the repair places an extra burden on top of the millions needed to fund existing repairs to the Minster, formerly known as St Margaret’s Church.

The glass was damaged below one of the angel's arms and wings - leaving the angel in tact

“Of course this has repercussions. We have now got to try to get a stained glass steel expert to come in and give us an idea of the cost - it’s likely to amount to a few thousand. We pay a premium for our insurance. We have got to find funds for repair of the whole place which goes into millions and this makes it very difficult for us to deal with. It is unfortunately very said to do this,” said Canon Mark.

The damage, which has been reported to police, was discovered a few weeks ago when a cleaner stepped on glass fragments while walking in the south aisle. On looking up, a gaping hole in the window could be seen.

Canon Mark said Minster windows have been damaged in the past but this time the hole is bigger.

“It’s very upsetting that this should happen again,” he told Your Local Paper.

The object which caused the damage was the plate used for Holy water which is outside the Minster.

Canon Mark said the culprit must have taken the plate, walked round the south side of the church and hurled it at the window. The plate went through the glass and landed on top of a cupboard inside the Minster.

The appeal for funds for urgent repairs and to provide much needed facilities was launched in July 2017 following the award of a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £214,500. The cost of the projects rose to £950,000 (£200,000 more than expected), mostly because of unexpected problems.

As well as important repairs, the project was also to enhance the visitor experience, install toilet facilities, better access for those in wheelchairs and provide engagement which gives visitors a greater appreciation of the building’s history.