A recent ‘Big Family Fun Day’ held at the Discovery Centre in North Lynn proved to be a massive success.

The Discovery Centre, which is run by Freebridge Community Housing, hosted a day of free activities as they welcomed families to the North Lynn-based community centre.

Organised by Freebridge’s place-shaping team, the day saw local partners and hirers from across Norfolk join together to create a fantastic, free family-fun day packed full of activities.

Families were able to try their hand at various activities including archery in the garden area

Freebridge board member Jo Ward said: “What an incredible number of events, activities, and just general opportunities to speak to support teams, look at ways at getting involved.

“There was a real buzz around the place and nothing but laughter. Looking at the volume of people, talking, laughing, playing together it was a real success and definitely an opportunity to build on this in the years to come.”

The event benefited from a great sense of community which even included Norfolk Police and cadets, who brought along a police car and dogs.

Families were able to try their hand at various activities including badminton

There were also smoothie-making sessions with Lily and multi-mash-up sports in the garden with Alive Active Community, as well as arts and crafts, a family film corner, and stay-and-play soft play.

Proving very popular was a silent disco with the Wild Hub, while work placement and skills sessions with Boost, and children and families were able to learn first aid skills with Mini First Aid Norfolk.

Also involved on the day was a Tesco community champion, while there was ice cream to cool down with, as well as other food options such as hot dogs and fruit bowls.

There was a boost workshop at the family fun day at the Discovery Centre

In the garden, families could try their hand at cyanotypes (sun prints) with The Beacon Church and meet the Family Action Garden Club teams to find out more about their clubs at the centre.

The Garden Club’s new polytunnel is currently under construction thanks to grant funding from the Starbucks Foundation. Not only will this offer more growing space for the club, which is run in partnership with Family Action, but also will double up as an external learning space for the courses offered at the Discovery Centre.

Families were able to enjoy arts and crafts at the family fun day at the Discovery Centre

Future events information can be found on the Discovery Centre’s Facebook page at facebook.com/discoverycentrekingslynn

