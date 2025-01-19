Disgraced head teacher Greg Hill has been remanded in custody once again after being charged with breaching his restraining order.

The former Howard Junior School head has been charged with two counts of breaching the order. He was detained on Friday and taken to the Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Hill’s breaches relate to the posting of photographs on social media which he was prohibited from doing.

Former Howard Junior School head teacher Greg Hill has been remanded in custody and will appear in court tomorrow

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday).

Last summer, Hill, 49, of Valley Way in Fakenham, was made the subject of a four-year restraining order to prevent him from contacting a trainee teacher he harassed, as well as a four-year stalking prevention order.

He was jailed following a trial over that offence, which also saw him found guilty of resisting arrest.

The former head teacher was then jailed again in October after sending persistent annoying messages to education bosses.

In the months following his original trial, five more former Howard Junior School staff members came forward with allegations that Hill had behaved inappropriately towards them.