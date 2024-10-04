Greg Hill has been jailed again and ordered to pay compensation after sending persistent messages to education bosses.

The disgraced former head teacher of Gaywood’s Howard Junior School had admitted three counts of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

The charges relate to messages he sent in the lead-up to a trial which found he had harassed Chloe Regester, a trainee teacher working under him at the school.

Greg Hill has been jailed once again

Hill sent the messages to Daniel Lambert, a senior Ofsted inspector, Paul Shanks, the CEO of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, and Philip Bugg, the vice principal of King’s Lynn Academy, between December last year and February this year.

He will pay £500 in compensation to each of them, and must do so by November 5.

He was also handed a four-week prison sentence for each offence, to be served consecutively.

Those 12 weeks will be served concurrently with the 20 weeks he is already spending in jail for harassing Ms Regester.

Over the summer, Hill, 49, of Fakenham, was made the subject of a four-year restraining order which will prevent him from contacting Ms Regester directly or indirectly, as well as a four-year stalking prevention order.

He had also been found guilty of resisting arrest, with dramatic footage showing the moment he compared his treatment to that of George Floyd in America.

Since his first arrest in March last year, he has been outspoken on his criticism of Ofsted and school trusts in the area.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, Howard Junior School was handed a damning report from education watchdog Ofsted - leading to it being issued with a termination warning notice.

Ofsted had rated the school ‘good’ for behaviour and attitudes, but ‘requires improvement’ for the quality of education and personal development - and ‘inadequate’ for leadership and management.

The report said that pupils received a “weak quality of education” and that “leaders have prioritised the appearance of the building at the expense of the curriculum”.

As a result, the school joined the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust in December. It was formerly run under the Apollo Academies Trust, which Hill was chief executive of.

Just days ago, the BBC reported that five more former staff members had come forward with allegations that Hill had behaved inappropriately towards them.

One claimed that he said he had imagined her “in a bikini”.