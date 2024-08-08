There was a congregation with a difference at King’s Lynn Minster last weekend when furry friends were invited to a pet service.

The service was conducted by Reverend Canon Mark Dimond, who blessed the pets and their owners.

Rev Mark said: “It was the first one we have done for a number of years and the first one I have done here in King’s Lynn.”

Dogs and a guinea pig were brought along to the Saturday Market Place Minster and Rev Mark said they were all welcome.

The service, which was well received, looks set to be repeated again next year at around the same time of the year.

Rev Fiona Munn, Joshua with his guinea pig and Rev Mark at the service.

Rev Mark said: “I think we will try to do this each year. I think it is a good time to do it, the weather is good and people are out walking their dogs.”

He said animals are an important part of life and companionship.

Rev Canon Mark Dimond blesses the pets.

Speaking about the service he said: “I think it is a wonderful thing to do with owners accompanied by their pets.

Joshua, son of Minster curate Rev Fiona Munn, with the family guinea pig.

“They are treasured company. They accompany their owners on journeys, animals and plants are all part of God’s creation.”

Richard Sexton with Leila. Pictures: Ian Burt

The service included a passage from Genesis about the creation of creatures and their importance.