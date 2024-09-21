Picking his sick partner up after having a drink at home cost Barry Ellis his driving licence when he appeared before magistrates on Thursday.

Ellis, 41, of Victor Charles Close, Weeting, appeared before the Lynn court where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Hockwold Road, Weeting on July 21 this year.

Katherine Newson, prosecuting, told the court that Ellis was spotted by police at 1.43am driving a Toyota CHR car. He had pulled out of Saxon Road onto Lynn Road in Weeting without looking to see if it was clear.

Barry Ellis has been banned from driving for 20 months after admitting drink-driving. Picture: Stock image

She said officers stopped the car and asked for a roadside breath test which was positive. A further evidential test showed he had 79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than twice the limit of 35mg.

Ms Newson added the fact he had his partner in the car at the time was an aggravating factor.

George Sorrell, defending, said Ellis and his partner had been at a steam rally earlier in the day, he had gone home but she had stayed.

He had a bit to drink and then his partner called to say she wasn’t feeling well and asked him to pick her up.

Mr Sorrell said: “He collected her and you have heard the rest. He is appropriately sorry for what’s happened which will affect him very badly because the consequence of this is a fairly lengthy disqualification.”

Mr Sorrell said Ellis had a good job and was “clearly respected” by his employer and work colleagues and he will not lose his job as a consequence.

Magistrates banned Ellis for 20 months and fined him £738 with £295 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His ban can be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of a drink-drive rehabilitation course.