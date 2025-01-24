More than half of the places for a prestigious running event in King’s Lynn - which attracts thousands - have already been snapped up.

Those looking to lace-up their running shoes and take part in the 2025 Bespak GEAR (Grand East Anglia Run) 10K on Sunday, May 4, are being urged to register sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Staged by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the popular event comprises a 10K route through the town, passing some of its iconic monuments along the way including the Custom House, Red Mount and Greyfriars Tower. The 10K also includes a Corporate Challenge where businesses and organisations enter teams of four and go head-to-head to become the overall champions in this workplace initiative.

GEAR runners striding out at previous event

There is also the Bespak Mini-GEAR over a 1.9K course, which also starts and finishes in the centre of town, and is open to those aged from six - helping to make the event one for all ages.

“We are absolutely blown away by the great response to the 2025 Bespak GEAR 10K. To see over half the entries sold out already, with still a few months to go, is a testament to the hard work of the team and everyone involved - from our title sponsor Bespak, the event’s partner charities, volunteers on the day and the streams of participants and spectators on the day,” said Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All.

Darren Hodkinson, chief operating officer and site director at North Lynn’s Bespak, added: “We are proud once again to sponsor and support in 2025, this great event in King’s Lynn: Bespak GEAR 10K, Corporate Challenge and Mini-GEAR. It is fantastic to see the high level of GEAR 10K registrations early in the year showing commitment and support for this very popular community event we are all looking forward to.”

The 10K starts at 9.30am. It is a fast, flat course which is chip timed.

Entrants in both events also raise money for their own chosen charities and the causes being supported by the event organisers which this year include the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, the 8.56 Foundation, Break, Linnets in the Community, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, The Purfleet Trust and West Norfolk Deaf Association.

If you are planning to take part, secure your place now by entering at: https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/gear-10k/ Entrants for the 10K must be 15 years or over on the day.