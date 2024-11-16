A drink-driver with a provisional licence “doesn’t know” why he decided to get behind the wheel while more than double the limit.

Vitalijus Kuklys, 48, admitted driving above the specified alcohol limit when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance.

The A47 in Lynn is where Kuklys was drink-driving

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that on October 7, police stopped the Volkswagen Touran that Kuklys was driving on the A47 in Lynn.

Officers said that his eyes were red and he smelt of alcohol.

A roadside breath test was carried out which came back positive so Kuklys was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre.

Kuklys gave a reading of 77mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

He appeared unrepresented in court and provided little mitigation for himself.

Kuklys said: “I don’t even know what to say.”

He was asked by magistrate Alan Hayes why he decided to drive at the time.

Kuklys added: “An acquaintance of mine had asked me to take him to the hospital.”

He said he “didn’t know” why he decided to drive after drinking.

Kuklys, of Osborne Road in Wisbech, was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

He will also pay a fine of £170 along with a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £85.