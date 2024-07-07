A drink-driver has been fined £2,000 and banned from the roads after taking a trip to buy more birthday booze.

Adam Ozog, 42, was driving a white transit van with Polish registration plates through Lynn on May 11 - two days before his birthday - when he was spotted by the police.

Officers pulled him over on Tower Place, having witnessed him travel in the wrong direction along a one-way street.

Adam Ozog appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Ozog, of River Lane in Gaywood, was co-operative at the roadside, but his eyes were glazed and his breath smelled of alcohol.

He was therefore asked to carry out a breath test, which he failed. When asked if he had been drinking, he responded: “Uh huh, just a little bit.”

After being arrested and taken into custody, evidential tests revealed that Ozog had 47mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Ozog appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Mitigating, duty solicitor Andrew Cogan said: “Regrettably, Mr Ozog was having a birthday drink with a pal of his.

“They had run out of drink, and his pal suggested he go to buy some more - so that is what he was going to do.”

On Ozog driving the wrong way down a one-way street, Mr Cogan added: “He was more interested in where he could park in terms of the one-way system.”

Magistrates handed Ozog, who had committed no previous offences, a £2,000 fine.

He will also pay an £800 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs, while he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was offered a drink-driving rehabilitation course which, if completed by next February, will reduce that term by 13 weeks.