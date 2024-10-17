A main road was closed for several hours after a two-car crash which left those involved injured.

Emergency services were called to the A47 in Lynn yesterday after reports of a collision at 7pm.

Police have confirmed that those involved in the crash suffered “slight injuries”.

The A47 Pullover Road at Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The crash involved two vehicles and the road was closed for around two hours while they were both recovered.

National Highways East confirmed that the road between the B1198 near Wisbech and the A17 in Lynn, re-opened at around 9pm.