Emergency services attended a crash between a cyclist and a car in Lynn this afternoon.

Police were called to the collision at the junction between Extons Road and Tennyson Road at 2.45pm.

The road was shut while emergency services attended the scene, including paramedics.

The incident took place at the junction of Tennyson Road and Extons Road. Picture: Google Maps

The road reopened at around 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance was sent to Tennyson Road in Lynn this afternoon following reports of a motorcyclist injured in a road traffic collision.”

One man was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.