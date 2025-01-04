Here’s our weekly look at books with Waterstones…

Engrossing and heartwarming in equal measure, The List of Suspicious Things follows best friends Miv and Sharon in the Yorkshire Ripper-era North, as they embark on solving the mystery of the disappearing women only to find unanswered questions much closer to home.

Yorkshire, 1979…

List of Suspicious Things by Jennie Godfrey

Maggie Thatcher is prime minister, drainpipe jeans are in, and Miv is convinced that her dad wants to move their family down south.

Because of the murders.

Leaving Yorkshire and her best friend Sharon simply isn't an option, no matter the dangers lurking round their way; or the strangeness at home that started the day Miv's mum stopped talking.

Perhaps if she could solve the case of the disappearing women, they could stay after all?

So, Miv and Sharon decide to make a list: a list of all the suspicious people and things down their street. People they know. People they don't.

But their search for the truth reveals more secrets in their neighbourhood, within their families - and between each other - than they ever thought possible.

What if the real mystery Miv needs to solve is the one that lies much closer to home?

BOOK CHART

Compiled by Waterstones, Norfolk Street, Lynn

1. Butter – Asako Yuzuki

2. A Pawtobiography – Ted the Dog

3. Diddly Squat: Home to Roost – Jeremy Clarkson

4. Orbital – Samantha Harvey

5. We Solve Murders – Richard Osman

6. Private Eye Annual 2024

7. I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You – Miranda Hart

8. Simply Jamie – Jamie Oliver

9. Killing Time – Alan Bennett

10. Lady Glenconner’s Picnic Papers – Anne Glenconner