Children from six primary schools came together to test their spelling skills when the West Norfolk Academies Trust held its annual Primaries Spelling Bee.

After making their way through two in-school qualifying rounds, 18 Key Stage 2 children competed in the final, which was hosted this year by Trust member Clenchwarton Primary.

Other WNAT schools taking part in the competition included Gaywood Primary, Heacham Junior, Snettisham Primary, Walpole Cross Keys Primary, and West Lynn Primary.

Pictured, from left, Amanda Wright, Hattie Dodes-Hall and Emma Hunt. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

The event was led by Amanda Wright, English lead at Smithdon High School (also part of WNAT), who dressed as a bee for the occasion, and challenged the competitors to spell words such as ‘miscellaneous’, ‘acquaintance’, and ‘questionnaire’.

Neil Mindham, head teacher at Gaywood, presented the prizes, with each finalist receiving a certificate and large bar of chocolate, while winner Hattie Dodes-Hall was awarded a Kindle Fire.

The nine-year-old, who is in Year 4 at West Lynn successfully spelled ‘especially’ to pip her opponents to the post.

Pupils from six primary schools took part

“The Spelling Bee is important, as it helps pupils to develop a profound understanding of the English language and improve their vocabulary,” said Emma Hunt, who is deputy head teacher and primary English lead at Heacham and Snettisham, and oversaw the event.

“It is not about merely memorising spellings – it develops skills in planning and preparation.

“The aim of these events is to boost confidence, provide opportunities for our pupils to interact and socialise with peers from other schools across the Trust, to provide pupils with a range of new skills, and, most importantly, to have fun.”