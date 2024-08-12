Campaigners fear a chalk stream habitat is being harmed through work to prevent flooding.

The Gaywood River Revival (GRR) has called for the Internal Drainage Board in Lynn (KLIDB) to rethink its approach to maintaining the Gaywood River.

Currently, the KLIDB applies the same approach it uses to manage Fenland watercourses as it does to the Gaywood River – one of Norfolk’s rare chalk streams, of which there are only 200 left in the world.

Campaigners have called on Lynn's Internal Drainage Board to rethink its methods. Picture: Gaywood River Revival

The GRR argues that KLIDB’s practice of annually clearing plant matter from river beds and machine-cutting banks is causing more harm than good, harming water voles and stirring up silt which risks suffocating the endangered ecosystem.

A video has been created to support the campaign.

Campaigner Peter Clitheroe said: “What may well be needed for a Fenland drainage system isn’t necessarily the optimum solution for a beautiful chalk stream, but it seems that when the only tool you know how to use is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail?

“Of course, stopping flooding is important but a different approach could be taken to certain sections of the chalk stream that will avoid damaging its habitat.”

The KLIDB has previously said it tries to “strike a balance between flood risk management and protection of the local environment” and that it works with other agencies to “manage the ecological and flood risk requirements of the Gaywood River and its tributaries for those who live and work around it”.

The waterway, which rises from springs near Derby Fen to the east of the town before flowing out towards The Wash and discharging into the Great Ouse, has become the focus of concern among environmental groups.

A study is due to take place once funding is secured, which will look at how to improve flood risk management and study the health of the river.

The Gaywood River, a rare chalk stream. Picture: Gaywood River Revival

The Gaywood River, a rare chalk stream. Picture: Gaywood River Revival

Got a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk