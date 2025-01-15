The West Lynn ferry is likely to be out of action for several weeks after a discovery found that nine steps on the landing platform are suffering from “deterioration”.

While a contractor was carrying out scheduled maintenance on the West Lynn side of the ferry landing on Tuesday, a significant structural issue was discovered that makes it unsafe to keep open without further works.

A structural survey undertaken last year, jointly funded by West Norfolk Council and Norfolk County Council, identified remedial work required - and this kicked off at the start of the week on handrails on both sides of the river.

However, yesterday, the engineering company undertaking repair work inspected one of the steps on the West Lynn side and discovered the concrete was in much poorer condition than previously advised.

The borough council was also made aware that in the last few days concrete had fallen from the staircase to the riverbed below, amplifying these concerns.

In the “interests of public safety”, a joint decision was taken with the county council to close the landings and therefore the ferry crossing while further work is undertaken.

The initial understanding is that the ferry landings are likely to need to stay closed for several weeks while further work is undertaken to explore possible options to allow its reinstatement.

Cllr Michael De Whalley, the borough council’s cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity who has the ferry as part of his portfolio, said: “The safety of ferry customers and staff is our top priority and the ferry landings will remain closed until we know the access steps are safe to use.

“I would like to thank council staff, particularly those within Licensing and CSNN for arranging at extremely short notice, for people to get back home on Tuesday evening when the ferry was closed.

“I understand there are nine other steps on the West Lynn side of the ferry landing now showing similar deterioration and will require attention before the ferry resumes its service.

“I thank people for their patience with this temporary closure and expect to see our contractors along with borough and county colleagues work together to resolve this as soon as possible.

“We are committed to the future of the ferry service.”

Richard Stannard, operator of the West Lynn ferry, said: “It’s understandable that we have had to cease our crossings while this safety work is carried out.

“We will be working with the council to ensure the ferry can reopen as soon as possible.”

Cllr Alex Kemp, who represents West Lynn, has voiced concerns that repair works were not carried out earlier.

“It is a big worry to me as the local member,” she said.

“We have told them again and again that this needs to be done, and there is no excuse for this to happen.

“The ferry closure if affecting school children and people who work in town. It is very popular.”