A team from a Lynn-based firm has raised more than £3,000 for charity after tackling a difficult coastal hike.

Each year a walking team from educational toys company Learning Resources takes on a hiking challenge to raise funds for East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH).

This year the team laced up their hiking books and took on the Scarborough to Whitby Coastal Challenge, walking 22 miles to raise money for EACH.

The Learning Resources team pictured at Whitby Abbey.

The walk took the team along the coastal Cleveland Way and through the North York Moors National Park, from Scarborough Castle to Whitby Abbey.

The route included more than 1,000 metres of ascent, the equivalent of climbing Snowdon.

Thanks to generous support, the team exceeded its target, raising more than £3,000 to support the work EACH does for families in our area.

Donations can still be made on their Justgiving page - simply search Learning Resources on the website.