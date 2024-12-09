People are being given the chance to see inside properties at a major 226-home town development for the first time.

Florence Fields is a major element of West Norfolk Council’s 1,000-home programme to deliver much-needed new housing with its development partner, Lovell Partnerships Ltd - and show homes are now open.

Councillors were given a preview at a launch event in Gaywood on Friday.

People can have their first look inside the Florence Fields homes. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Cllr Alistair Beales, leader of the borough council, said: “This is a significant milestone in the progress of one of our key development schemes and it’s good news for the people of West Norfolk because every new home helps us chip away at the housing need in the borough.

“I’ve been very impressed by the quality of what we are creating and it’s great to see the sustainability principles you set out being delivered in front of you.”

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “It is fantastic to have the Florence Fields show homes open and to have been met with such a positive reaction from both councillors and the public over the opening weekend.

Councillors were shown around the show homes on Friday. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“All Lovell homes are built with quality and style at the forefront, with an emphasis on environmentally friendly features, and we know how popular this development is going to be with locals.

“There are two show homes and an educational ‘Why Buy New Home’ to browse, and it is a pleasure to officially open Florence Fields and work in close partnership with West Norfolk once again.”

Councillors were shown around two properties and part of the site off Salter’s Road, which allowed them to see many of the energy efficiency measures, flood attenuation works and other features.

Cllr Alexandra Ware, who represents the ward, said: “I have been very keen to see what benefits this development will bring for the local community and I have been reassured by what is being delivered.

The 226-home development is currently under construction. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“From the new play and open space amenities to the improvements to public safety and local transport, it’s clear that this development will support existing communities as well as the new residents.”

Florence Fields was formerly known as the Parkway development but, with the help of King’s Lynn Academy students, it was renamed after Florence Green, the last war veteran of the First World War.

Florence Green lived in Lynn from 1920 until her death in 2012, aged 110.

Florence Fields, a major 226-home development in Gaywood. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The first properties are now available to reserve.

The show homes are open Thursday-Monday from 10am-5pm, and people can find out more at www.lovell.co.uk/developments/florence-fields-kings-lynn or by phoning 01553 386032.

Councillors are shown around the site. Picture: West Norfolk Council

One of the show homes people can have a look inside. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Inside the Florence Fields homes. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Inside one of the Florence Fields properties. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Councillors were pleased with the progress being made at Florence Fields. Picture: West Norfolk Council

