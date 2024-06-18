Everything folk returns to King’s Lynn next month as the popular Folk in the Town kicks off a summer programme of free events.

A host of singers /musicians will be performing live traditional folk, Americana, folk rock, bluegrass and everything in between on the Tuesday Market Place from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

Organised by West Norfolk Council, Alex Bird, operations manager town centre and events, said: “Folk in the Town is always well supported and it’s fantastic to see it return for a seventh year.

Look back to a previous Folk in the Town. Pictures: Ian Burt

“This is a great music festival to kick off our King’s Lynn summer events programme, I’m pleased that the borough council can put on this amazing free entertainment to give people an extra reason to pop into town and see what’s on offer.

“Over the next few months, we have a variety of free events that should appeal to young and old.”

Adrian Tebbutt, who helps organises the event, said: "We have a wide range of different types of music and dances that will please a broad audience. The headline acts this year - Man the Lifeboats and Georgia Shackleton - are both phenomenal and we have acts from the USA and Germany in the line-up as well.

“We also draw on the strong tradition of folk and acoustic music in the region to highlight the talent there is in East Anglia to support them. It should be a great weekend."

Both days will be compered by Richard Tree and streamed live on KL1 and West Norfolk Radio.

Band line-up for July 20: Man the Lifeboats, Yve Mary B and guests, The Fried Pirates, Chris Moore, Joe and Mary, Romy Gensale, Harry Unhinged and The Ouse Washes Molly Dancers will be performing between sets.

July 21: Georgia Shackleton, Blakeney Old Wild Rovers, The Bounty Hounds, Different Accents, The Whickers, Peddars Way, Brin and Marcus and The King’s Morris performing between sets.