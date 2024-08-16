A 65-year-old woman has admitted stealing more than £100,000 from a charity which runs an archaeological dig project.

Pamela Bent, of James Close in Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and two counts of false accounting when she appeared at Norwich Crown Court yesterday.

The charges related to her time as treasurer of Sedgeford Historical and Archaeological Research Project (SHARP) between July 3, 2019 and August 3, 2023.

A SHARP archaeological dig at Sedgeford in 2021

The total amount of money involved was around £115,000 - with Bent due to be sentenced on October 9.

Speaking to the BBC following the hearing, she said had apologised to SHARP.

The BBC also reported that Bent had paid back half of the money, with £61,000 still yet to be returned.

Established in 1996, SHARP describes itself as one of the largest independent archaeological projects in Britain.