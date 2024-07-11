A group dedicated to supporting fathers through parenthood is coming to Lynn to offer dads a chance to take part in a free session with their children alongside a CBeebies host.

Dadvengers is a group set up by the children’s television host Nigel Clarke. It travels around areas such as Norwich and London hosting events for fathers.

The group was set up to provide support to dads with their confidence to be “inspiring parents” while promoting positive mental health in men.

Nigel Clarke, CBeebies presenter is coming to Lynn

They are hosting a free “stay and play” session at Fairstead Community Centre this Saturday (July 13) which will be hosted by Nigel.

The children’s television host has appeared on the likes of CBeebies and other programmes for youngsters.

The session is taking place from 10am-12pm and although the event is free, tickets should be secured beforehand by visiting the dadvengers website.

The event is designed for children up to the age of five, but older children are welcome to come along and there will be games they can get involved in.

Dadvengers’ vision is to be the leading organisation in the UK to be supporting dads.

They want to “break dad stereotypes, aid mental wellbeing, build better parenting communities and share their knowledge” to help fathers.