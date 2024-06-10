An event to commemorate those who had fallen in Normandy Landings 80 years ago was held in town on Thursday afternoon.

This year is the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, and many come together in Lynn to mark the date.

At 4pm, the RAF Marham Freedom Parade started at the town hall and proceeded into King’s Staithe Square to form up.

The parade made its way through Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Streets were lined with spectators and schoolchildren to witness the event.

The parade was followed by the Cadet and Youth Parade from the Minster to King’s Staithe Square.

The Learning and Engagement Officer at Stories of Lynn, Lizzie Joisce, arranged free family activities, including making peg doll planes, and designing a D-Day medal.

The parade making its way through part of town. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Tanks were parked next to the custom house throughout the day and during the evening Second World War searchlights lit up the sky as live music began at King Staithe Square.

Sarah Mai sang 1940s classics and RAF Marham band Top Cover also performed.

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland was also in attendance throughout the day and arrived in a 1940s jeep before the beacon was lit.

Cllr Bland said: “It’s been a while since the last Freedom Parade in the town. We have strong links with Royal Air Force Marham, established and deepened over many years, and we are extremely proud of them.

The parade making its way through town. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“This parade celebrates those connections and expresses our gratitude to everyone at RAF Marham for their service to our community. I’m pleased that we can also mark the Normandy Landings on the same day.”

The parade before walking down the quay. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Enjoying the live music. Picture: West Norfolk Council

A parade was held through part of Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

D-Day celebrations in Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Live music was heard throughout the evening. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The parade made its way around part of Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Top cover performed at King’s Staithe Square. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The parade making its way through Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The parade making its way through Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Bagpipes could also be heard during the parade. Picture: West Norfolk Council

School children came along to the event. Picture: West Norfolk Council

1940s music was performed on the evening. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Mayor Paul Bland arriving for the beacon lighting. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Live music could be heard throughout the evening. Picture: West Norfolk Council

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The parade made its way through Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Tanks were on display throughout the day. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Live music could be heard throughout the evening. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Cadets also took part in the parade. Picture: West Norfolk Council

There was also a gun salute from one of the tanks.