Freedom Parade, family activities and live music in King’s Lynn to mark 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings
An event to commemorate those who had fallen in Normandy Landings 80 years ago was held in town on Thursday afternoon.
This year is the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, and many come together in Lynn to mark the date.
At 4pm, the RAF Marham Freedom Parade started at the town hall and proceeded into King’s Staithe Square to form up.
Streets were lined with spectators and schoolchildren to witness the event.
The parade was followed by the Cadet and Youth Parade from the Minster to King’s Staithe Square.
The Learning and Engagement Officer at Stories of Lynn, Lizzie Joisce, arranged free family activities, including making peg doll planes, and designing a D-Day medal.
Tanks were parked next to the custom house throughout the day and during the evening Second World War searchlights lit up the sky as live music began at King Staithe Square.
Sarah Mai sang 1940s classics and RAF Marham band Top Cover also performed.
West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland was also in attendance throughout the day and arrived in a 1940s jeep before the beacon was lit.
Cllr Bland said: “It’s been a while since the last Freedom Parade in the town. We have strong links with Royal Air Force Marham, established and deepened over many years, and we are extremely proud of them.
“This parade celebrates those connections and expresses our gratitude to everyone at RAF Marham for their service to our community. I’m pleased that we can also mark the Normandy Landings on the same day.”
There was also a gun salute from one of the tanks.