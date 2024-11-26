A fruit and vegetable store which opened its doors in September will soon be closing, its staff have said.

Veggie Market, on Tower Street in Lynn, will be shutting for good at an unknown date.

The store, run by Adrianna Pelnena, Igors Zacepins and Alicja Krasa, opened in September and expanded on the trio’s market stall.

Veggie Market on Tower Street has placed a sign outside informing people it will be closing and discounting its produce

A sign outside the shop says that produce is heavily reduced until the shop’s closure.

A post on Veggie Market’s Facebook page said: “We are heartbroken to break the news to our regulars that shop at our little shop Veggie Market - we will be closing down our shop.

“We are devastated, but it was a good journey.”

Adrianna Pelnena, Igorn Zabepins and Alicja Krasna who opened Veggie Market in Lynn

Some of the produce on show at the Veggie Market

