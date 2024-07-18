A lavish ladies’ night featuring dining, dancing and fundraising has made a wish come true for the specialist stroke ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

The event staged by two masonic lodges raised £3,500 in support of West Raynham Ward and will be used to purchase a specialist rise and recline armchair to improve patient comfort and experience.

The fundraiser for the QEHKL Charity was a special thank-you to the hospital by Tom Neil, who masters both of the Heacham Freemason lodges.

The cheque presentation with Anita and Tom Neill.

His wife Anita, a hairstylist and mum of four, had a stroke three years ago.

Together, the couple wanted to give back to the ward that provided Anita with such excellent care.

The family also have a special personal connection to the hospital as their daughter, who sadly died last year, worked at the QEH’s Surgical Assessment Unit.

The lodges’ annual ladies’ night, attended by 120 people, was arranged not only to thank the members’ spouses, but to also raise funds for their local hospital.

The evening at Briarfield’s Hotel in Titchwell consisted of a three-course meal, an extravagant raffle and a grand performance by soul-singer Peter Symphorien.

The evening function.

Mr Neill said: “My wife suffered a stroke about three years ago. The speed and attention she received, from both the paramedics and the stroke team from the moment the ambulance arrived, was in no small part the reason for her remarkable recovery, and for which we are extremely grateful.

“We were very fortunate in the marvellous support we received for our Masonic Ladies’ Night at Briarfield’s Hotel – especially the support from the management and staff.

“This was a joint celebration by the members of the Ephraimites and Martin Folkes Lodges based at Heacham and once again shows the efforts made by masonic members to support local and national good causes.”

Suzy Butler, lead for the QEH Community Stroke Rehabilitation Team, said: “A specialist rise and recline armchair has been on the West Raynham Ward’s wish list for some time. We have very specialist chairs on the ward for those patients who need a high level of postural support.

“For some time, we have wanted an ‘in-between’ chair that wasn’t a tilt in space chair but also not a high-backed hard chair. Thank you to all who were involved in this extraordinary event.”

If you would like to fundraise for the QEH through the QEHKL Charity, please email Charity@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 623309.