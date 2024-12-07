A Lynn apprentice has been named as a champion in an electrical industry skills competition.

Charlie Moore, 21, a recently qualified electrical apprentice at the College of West Anglia, has been named the 2024 SkillELECTRIC champion after excelling in the intensive national competition.

SkillELECTRIC celebrates the best practical and technical skills from across the UK. Charlie finished ahead of hundreds of entries and triumphed over tough competition in the final eight during a week-long contest in Manchester, to claim the gold medal.

Charlie is pictured with his gold medal

He now has the opportunity to progress to the WorldSkills International final, known as the “Olympics of skills education”, which will take place in Seoul, South Korea, in 2026.

Charlie, who works for Lynn-based electricians, Bramham Electrical, said: “I am thrilled to have won SkillELECTRIC. It's been an incredible journey and has allowed me to learn new things every day. This competition has given me great confidence in my abilities and the potential I have to develop in this industry. There's so much to learn, especially with the introduction of new green technologies, and I'm excited to keep growing within the electrical field."

Trevor Bramham, company director, added: “We are incredibly proud of Charlie and his outstanding achievement at this year’s SkillELECTRIC competition. This win is a testament to Charlie’s dedication and hard work and it reflects the value that our company places on high quality work, learning and development.

“Charlie’s win is in no small part to both our team and Tim Burgess from the College of West Anglia, who have all taught and guided him throughout his training.”

Paul Collins, technical director for NICEIC, the UK’s largest certification body for electrical businesses and one of the awarding organisations, said: “Charlie is a deserving winner of this year’s SkillELECTRIC competition. He demonstrated key competences that the judges were looking for including technical knowledge, attention to detail and precision.

“NICEIC is pleased to have been closely involved in the event again, which does incredible work in raising standards and championing technical and professional integrity in the electrical industry. Charlie is a fantastic example of what individuals can achieve in the sector and I hope his success will inspire other young people to consider this rewarding career path.”