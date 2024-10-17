Graduating students celebrated their successes at a ceremony held at King’s Lynn Minster.

University Centre West Anglia (UcWA) celebrated the success of 96 graduates from 17 higher education programmes on October 12 in the historic setting.

UcWA, part of the College of West Anglia, provides higher education qualifications including degrees, higher apprenticeships and HNC (Higher National Certificates). UcWA is able to offer a diverse range of higher education courses locally through successful partnerships with Anglia Ruskin University and the University of Huddersfield.

David Pomfret, principal of the College of West Anglia, and Chloe-Maria Fox, winner of the Outstanding Student Award

Doctor Rachel Ryder, deputy head of school, history, politics, philosophy and sociology at Anglia Ruskin University and Doctor Nena Skrbic, head of initial teacher education at the University of Huddersfield, delivered keynote speeches at the ceremony, along with West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland.

Tori Thornton RVN, veterinary nurse qualifications assessor, welcomed the veterinary nursing graduates into the Royal School of Veterinary Surgeons. Ryan Clarke (BA early childhood studies) delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the student body.

Chloe-Maria Fox, BA (Hons) psychosocial studies, was presented with the UcWA Outstanding Student Award.

She said: “I went on to study BA (Hons) psychosocial studies at UcWA after I completed access to science and nursing at the college. I have now been accepted onto a graduate scheme through Norfolk County Council to study a master's degree in social work and become a social worker.

“My advice to anyone who is looking to study at UcWA is to ‘go for it’. Whether you are just starting your career journey or changing direction, there is something for everyone. The skills and confidence you will gain from studying at UcWA will be beneficial, no matter what career you end up in. UcWA is a great place to study, and I would recommend it to anyone.”

David Pomfret, college principal, added: “Our commitment to higher education has never been stronger, with our major focus on the development of self-confidence, employability skills and supporting our students into further learning and great careers.

“I’m particularly pleased that our 2024 graduates achieved great success, with 72 per cent of all completing students achieving ‘Good’ degree outcomes (that’s first class or upper second classifications). I would like to wish our graduates all the very best for the future.”