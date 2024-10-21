Bonfire night is just around the corner with several firework displays happening and lots of fun promised for the whole family.

So we have compiled a list of nearby displays as well as some further afield which are set to take place in West and North Norfolk over the next couple of weeks.

Here are some of the places where you can get your fireworks fix:

Pictures from a previous Fawkes in the Walks event. Picture: West Norfolk Council

1- Fawkes in the Walks, Lynn

The event and display is organised by West Norfolk Council and brings thousands of residents and visitors from near and far to the park for a free firework display, live entertainment and a funfair.

The fun will start at 6pm on Friday, November 1 with stalls and rides and Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk will entertain the crowd. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 8pm.

Hunstanton fireworks from 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

2- Hunstanton Cliff Top Fireworks Display

Wrap up warm for this amazing bonfire, laser and fireworks spectacle on Saturday, November 2. Previous displays have combined fireworks with a laser show and pounding atmospheric music to thrill the many people who attend the clifftop firework extravaganza.

The giant bonfire is lit at 5.45pm. and the main firework display kicks off just after 7.30pm. A family ticket (three adults, three children) is £25, cars cost £25, a walk-in adult ticket is £10 and a walk-in child ticket is £5. Advance purchase tickets are only available from the Princess Theatre Box Office.

3- Denver Playing Field Firework Display

Two firework displays have been organised for this year. Picture: iStock

Denver Playing Field Committee has organised two grand fireworks displays with a funfair for all ages as well as a DJ and catering stands on Saturday, October 26.

The first display will take place at 7pm, followed by judging of fancy dress at 7.15pm and then the second firework show at 7.30pm. Adult tickets cost £5, child tickets cost £2.50 and under 5s go free.

Tickets are only available on the night but the event is cash only.

4- Outwell Firework Display

There will be a fairground at the fireworks event. Picture: iStock

The yearly popular show is back with a bar, barbecue and a fairground at Outwell Playing Field on Friday, October 25.

Gates open at 6pm but no time has been set for the fireworks display. Adult tickets cost £6, under 16 tickets cost £3 and under 5s go free.

5- North Wootton Scout and Guides display

There will be food stalls and a raffle to take part in. Picture: iStock

A firework display will be taking place at the Scout and Guides Hut down Station Road in North Wootton on Bonfire Night - Tuesday, November 5. There will be food stalls and a raffle to take part in.

Adult tickets cost £8, child tickets are £4 and a family ticket (two adults and two children) are £20. Gates open at 6pm, the display will start at 7.15pm and will then be followed by the bonfire.

6- Blakeney Firework Display, Blakeney Quay

The event is free but donations will be collected in a bucket. Picture: iStock

This one is a bit more of a drive but worth an evening visit to see the fireworks at Blakeney Quayside. The event takes place at the Carnser car park.

It will feature a professional fireworks display at 7.30pm on either Saturday, October 26 or Sunday, 27 - depending on the weather.

The event is free with donations welcome and will kick start at 5pm when there will be a variety of food and drinks vendors.

There will be music from the Ruby Flames organ at 6.15pm and the bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm.