Around 250 dignitaries and volunteers were celebrated at a special event hosted by the High Sheriff of Norfolk.

David Flux held a drinks reception and afternoon tea to say thank you to a wide range of people who serve the county. Guests included West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland, Lady Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, and representatives from various charities, former high sheriffs and staff from the NHS, fire, police and prison service.

From left: Rev Canon Adrian Ling, High Sheriff’s Chaplain; Stuart Dark, chairperson of Norfolk County Council; Paul Bland, Mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk; David Flux,High Sheriff of Norfolk; Lady Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk ; Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, Bav Shah, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire and Vivien Thomas, Lord Mayor of Norwich.

Mr Flux said: “It was great to give something back to so many people who serve Norfolk so proudly and diligently.

“I enjoyed thanking them in person and during my speech and we all enjoyed the food, drink, music and socialising with lots of truly brilliant people.”

David Flux, High Sheriff of Norfolk, with West Norfolk Police Cadets.

West Norfolk Police Cadets helped with parking and handed out name badges at the event, hosted in a marquee at East Winch Hall - the head office of insurance broker Adrian Flux, the company of which Mr Flux is a senior partner.

Mr Flux was sworn into the ceremonial role in April and is keen to use his year in office to focus on support for education, the young and care for those who are less fortunate in the county.