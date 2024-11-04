A homeless woman caught fighting in the middle of a main road has been handed a 12-month community order.

Jessica Woods, 30, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour in Lynn on September 20, and also admitted possession of cocaine on September 15.

Asif Akram, prosecuting, described how a member of the public had called police to an incident involving a group of three women who were fighting in the middle of London Road, causing traffic to swerve to avoid them.

Police observed Jessica Woods with others in the Hillington Square area of Lynn

One of the women was on the floor having her hair pulled, and another appeared to be fighting her.

When the police arrived, Woods claimed she had been attacked by one of the other women.

Meanwhile, Mr Akram said police were later at Valentine Place, Hillington Square, due to reports of drug dealing in the area.

Officers observed Woods and others huddling together, “suggesting some sort of drug activity”.

Woods was detained and officers carried out a search. Woods was in possession of an orange cupcake that was found to contain white powder, which in interview Woods admitted was cocaine for her own use.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said Woods “readily admits she has a cocaine problem”.

He said Woods has difficulties with her temper and on the day of the fight she was provoked.

“She should not have behaved as she did,” the solicitor said.

“There are situations when anybody might feel anger towards another but most people allow common sense to dictate and find an alternative way to deal with the situation like walking away.

“The defendant has some difficulties with that and on this occasion ended up fighting in the road.”

Woods was handed a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement. She was fined £40, and will pay £40 in court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cocaine.