An important document which brings the reality of a new hospital in Lynn closer has been signed.

Rounds of applause were heard at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday as the trust board approved the Strategic Outline Case (SOC), which explains why a rebuild is needed and how it will be delivered.

It was unanimously supported by the board, with the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board having previously approved the SOC at the end of September.

A major step in a rebuild of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been taken

The urgent need for a new hospital for the people of West Norfolk has been acknowledged by the Government, which recently confirmed the QEH project would not be included in its review of the New Hospital Programme - meaning a rebuild can go ahead.

Scheduled to open in 2030, a proposed state-of-the-art hospital will be built on the current site, which was identified as the best location for the new hospital after an “extensive assessment” of six possible sites.

Chris Lawrence, chair at the QEH, said: “There is no doubt whatsoever that the community of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk needs – and deserves – a new hospital which will provide the best environment to deliver healthcare services for years to come.

“The trust board was happy to approve the Strategic Outline Case today. This is an important step forward for the programme which we are sure will be welcomed by our community, staff and all those connected with the hospital.”

The project will now move to the next stage, which is approval of the detailed design and costing plan for the programme as a whole.

Early works on the new hospital would begin following planning permission, with the hospital scheduled to open its doors in 2030.

Alice Webster, the hospital’s CEO, said: “There is still a lot of work to do, however the approval of the Strategic Outline Case by our board is an important step on this journey.

“I would like to thank all those who have supported the project, and especially the team here at QEH, for all the hard work they have put into getting us to this stage.

“Now we will continue to move at pace to deliver our plan to create a new state-of-the art hospital facility on this site.”

The Trust will host a series of public events throughout October and November giving the public the chance to hear more about plans for the new hospital.

For dates and venues of the meetings, and to book a space, visit www.newqeh.org.uk.

The current site emerged as the “clear choice” for a rebuild, according to hospital bosses, as it offers a “deliverable programme period, value for money and the best potential for patient care, both in the future and until the new hospital opens for business”.