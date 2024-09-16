Lynn’s hospital has launched a new strategy which bosses aim to implement in the years leading up to a much-needed rebuild.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has formally launched its new 2024-2030 strategy. It is hoped it will enhance the lives of patients, staff, and the surrounding community.

Staff will be attempting to improve health and clinical outcomes at the site, as well as providing “quality, effective healthcare fit for the future”.

CEO Alice Webster said: “Our new strategy is a blueprint for delivering the highest standards of care, tailored to meet the evolving needs of our community.

“It represents our commitment to provide quality effective healthcare fit for the future, delivered by a skilled, caring and compassionate Team QEH.”

The new strategy is a ‘live’ document, designed to evolve with changing needs and priorities.

It has been shaped by comprehensive feedback from patients, staff, and stakeholders, as well as collaboration with local healthcare providers. Staff say it aligns with the New Hospital Programme and the Norfolk and Waveney Joint Forward Plan.

A rebuild of the hospital, which is the most propped-up in the country, is currently up in the air following the new Labour Government’s decision to press pause on the scheme - which it claims was unfunded by the Conservative Party.

“We’re not just planning for the future; we’re building it together, from the ground up,” said Carly West-Burnham, director of strategy and integration at the QEH, who led the development of the strategy.

“This strategy reflects the insights, experiences, and aspirations of our entire Team QEH, ensuring that we are not only meeting today’s challenges but are also prepared for those ahead.”

Starting from 2024, the strategy sets the course through to 2030 – the date for the planned opening of a newly rebuilt hospital. It includes quarterly milestones for progress ensuring transparency and accountability at every stage.

The strategy is built around nine essential focus areas, listed below in the words of hospital bosses:

• Holistic patient-centred care and experience: Enhancing patient satisfaction and access to care for all communities.

• Clinical excellence: Achieving the best outcomes for patients through the adoption of best practices and becoming a teaching hospital.

• Operational efficiency and effectiveness: Meeting national standards, reducing waiting times, and improving patient access by effectively utilising all resources.

• Valuing our people: Making the QEH a truly great place to work, where everyone feels valued, respected, motivated, and empowered to excel.

• Governance and leadership: Ensuring excellence in healthcare governance that supports safety and quality.

• Becoming a digitally enabled and data-driven organisation: Prioritising digital-first approaches to care, including the use of electronic patient records and upskilling staff in digital competencies.

• Financial sustainability: Delivering value for money with strong financial oversight and control, ensuring services are delivered within budget.

• Sustainability and environmental responsibility: Reducing the hospital’s carbon footprint, increasing recycling, and expanding green initiatives like car sharing and electric vehicle charging.

• Community and stakeholder partnerships: Building stronger relationships to improve population health.

• Commitment to continuous improvement

The full plan can be viewed here.

“The strategy is not a static plan but a roadmap that will be regularly reviewed and updated to adapt to emerging challenges and opportunities,” a hospital spokesperson said.

“Annual milestones will be published to track progress and celebrate achievements.”