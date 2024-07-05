A hospital has changed the location of one of its delivery suites in a move which it says will also provide a “private dedicated space”.

On Monday, one of the places where women go to give birth was switched to a new area at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to allow for planned building works.

The Central Delivery Suite (CDS) has relocated to Wolferton Ward, which officials say has been specifically repurposed to deliver the same service to families when they arrive to give birth.

Delivery suites at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn have been moved location in the hospital

The Midwife Led Birthing Unit (MLBU) and Butterfly Suite have also been moved to the same place.

Wolferton is on the first floor in area seven next to Rudham Ward and there will be signs put in place throughout the main corridors to direct people to the right place.

The new CDS will have individual delivery rooms, along with the ability to have birthing pools set up in two of the rooms if needed.

The area will also have a private dedicated space to mirror the Trust’s Butterfly Suite.

Patients are being sent a video to show them how to find the new delivery suite along with new instructions and signage to help direct them.

Esther Dorken, interim head of midwifery and nursing, said: “We understand that women, birthing people and their families may have some anxiety about how to get to the new CDS and we are doing all we can to make this journey as easy as possible.

“This relocation is essential to allow for safety work to take place in our current delivery suite.

“Our new area has been designed with our maternity team to ensure it has everything we need to deliver the same service to families when they arrive to give birth.

“This move will take place over two days, depending on the demand for our service, and our team will be on hand to support parents throughout. The safety of our patients is always our top priority.”