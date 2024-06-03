Hundreds of runners gathered to celebrate a town’s 600th parkrun last month.

Some 375 runners and 44 volunteers took to The Walks in Lynn to commemorate its 600th parkrun event since first starting on September 10, 2011.

The run on Saturday, May 25 saw participants wear their milestone T-shirts, which are awarded for attending either a set number of runs or for volunteering on a set number of occasions.

A record number of time pacers volunteered for the anniversary event. Picture: King's Lynn parkrun

Event director Gary Walker, who with several others attended the first Lynn parkrun, said: “I don’t think any of us who attended the very first run envisaged just how successful it would become and just how many individuals would eventually be involved, both visitors and more importantly townspeople from across West Norfolk.”

Its first event had 61 runners get involved - now it averages 350 each week.

Some 12,000 individual runners have taken part over the years, collectively completing over 138,000 runs and covering over 690,000 kilometres or 428,700 miles.

“The events are all managed entirely by volunteers, which ensures they are kept free for anyone wishing to take part,” they added.

A record number of runners agreed to act as time pacers for the other participants and sported special vests.

“Those who just wish to walk the distance are now also encouraged to attend, making it a truly inclusive event, open to all, with individual well-being as well as fitness at the heart of what we do.”

“King’s Lynn also has the benefit of having such a wonderfully maintained park, right in the centre of town, for which we are very grateful.”