A man has been handed a community sentence after breaching a restraining order by driving past his ex-partner’s home and insulting her.

Ricky Wilson, 32, of Sandringham Road in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court last Thursday to be sentenced, having admitted the offence on the day of a trial in October after originally denying it.

The court heard that there was “some history” to the relationship, which had involved domestic violence and saw the indefinite restraining order imposed in 2013.

It meant Wilson could not contact the woman or go within 50 metres of her home - but on May 22, 2023, he parked his car outside the address before shouting at her.

Just five days later, he again drove along her street, making reference to having intercourse with another woman on a car bonnet and “knocking her brother out”.

A victim personal statement read aloud in court said: “It was a massive shock to see him outside my address. I had not seen him for a long time.

“I feel scared as he knows my address and I am worried he will show up again.

“I have been told by family and friends that he has been seen around Gaywood, which worries me.”

However, appearing unrepresented in court, Wilson claimed he only drove to the victim’s address after she asked him to.

He said that because ten years had passed since the restraining order was imposed, he forgot it was in place.

“I know I have done wrong,” he said.

“I know it is wrong - I shouldn’t have done it. I have got kids, I have got family, I have got a career.

“I have done wrong, and I am not going to do it again. I apologise to her for what happened.”

Wilson added: “I am just trying to grow up and move on with life.”

Magistrates handed him an 18-month community order which will require him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

He will also pay a £114 victim surcharge and £200 in court costs.