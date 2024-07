Although there were no woods in sight, teddy bears were out in force when a West Norfolk school held its annual picnic.



In celebration of National Picnic Week, children at Heacham Infant School held a Teddy Bears’ Picnic in the school grounds.

Heacham_Infant_School_PTA_picnic. Picture: Ian Burt

