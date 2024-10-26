King’s Lynn singer Steven Yates comes in sixth place after representing UK at Karaoke World Championships in Finland
A singer has earned his world title place after battling it out in the Karaoke World Championships against competitors from 40 other countries.
Steven Yates, a 41-year-old tradesman from Lynn, took sixth place at the contest after winning the finals of a Vocal Star Unsigned competition at the Bournemouth Pavilion in August.
Representing the UK, Steven was flown out to Turku in Finland, on an all-expenses paid trip to take part in the Karaoke World Championships that ran for a week from October 6.
Steven’s journey went from being a UK representative to getting into the semi-finals, then the finals and finished with being sixth in the world in a global competition.
He sang My Way by Frank Sinatra with a Tom Jones twist for his semi-final song and Creep by Radiohead for his last song before his place was announced.
Kari-Anne Jordan, Steven’s fiancée, said she is very proud of him.
Steven said he cannot thank all of his friends, family and supporters enough.
He said: “The following has been overwhelming from messages to emails to comments from all over the UK.
“The opportunity that Vocal Star gave me to represent the UK in a global competition gave me such pride.
“I’ve lacked confidence over the years and even though people have said wonderfully kind things about my voice, I never really believed it - until now.
“The competition gave me a self-belief that I have never really had before and walking away with 6th place and pride in my heart is an amazing feeling.”