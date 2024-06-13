A Lynn filmmaker is due to release his tenth episode telling of the antics of a mouse and his friend’s adventures.

Zey the Mouse is the brainchild of Ian Harding, who has been working on the YouTube stop-motion series for more than a decade.

The tenth episode in the series, titled ‘Dragons, Witches and Wizards’ has been in the making since March.

A snapshot at what to expect in the tenth episode of Zey the Mouse

Ian said: “The storyline, will be mystical, with a clearing with some oddly shaped trees, and a Pagan symbol on the ground and grey stones and an enchanted tower.”

In the upcoming episode, Zey is sitting in a flower garden at a place called Chestnut Hall and comes across a newspaper, where he reads about an old tower that once stood.

He then meets new characters along the way, including Doodles the Dragon and Genghis the Wizard.

Ian has been working with scriptwriter Johnathon Smith on the tenth episode and explained he needed to use a number of tools to perfect fine details on the characters.

This included creating a fur fabric beard and scales for the dragon.

Ian added: “Zey The Mouse has had a ranking on YouTube, a meme made and Big Ben the model video has shot up with several thousand more views.

“In the past four months, after all these years, growing and experimenting, taking risks with so much love from fans. It's great to still be here.”



