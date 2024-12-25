We take a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk from January 2024…

At the very start of 2024, firefighter and paramedic Carl Smith was recognised in the New Year Honours List after instigating a life-saving initiative during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Carl, 50, was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for setting in motion a scheme that saw firefighters driving ambulances at the start of the pandemic.

Paramedic Carl Smith, pictured here in 2011, was awarded a BEM in January 2024

Yvonne Browne, vice-president and chairperson of Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI), was also recognised – as she received the BEM for services to the WI and the local community.

Meanwhile, David Ball, from Lynn, became an MBE for his services to the community in East Anglia.

That was a great way to get the new year up and running - and just a few days later, pupils and staff were excited to welcome the King to their school to open a new library.

King Charles visited Flitcham CofE Primary Academy. Picture: Mrs S Wood

Flitcham Church of England Primary Academy – which is on the Sandringham Estate – had a special visit from King Charles to open the premises, called The Coronation Library in his honour.

He met with pupils, staff and members of the school community who had been involved in the project.

We then reported on the sad news that a “true superstar” who single-handedly raised more than £115,000 for a hospital’s cancer services fund had died.

Gavin English raised funds for QEH cancer care in memory of his wife Frances

Gavin English, of Docking, died unexpectedly at Lynn’s QEH – the same hospital he had supported for the last decade.

The great-grandad had dedicated himself to raising money for the hospital charity in memory of his late wife Frances over the last decade.

Towards the end of the month, new proposals revealed how a historic building and a vacant riverfront site in Lynn could be transformed into an “enhanced” public space.

Plans to enhance the Custom House and the surrounding Purfleet Quay area were announced in January. Picture: Graeme Massie Architects

Residents were invited to share their views on a vision that could breathe new life into the Custom House, which would bring it back into use as a multi-purpose public building.

The outline designs were developed as part of the King’s Lynn Town Deal riverfront regeneration project - with the proposals introducing potential designs for a vacant site next to Devil’s Alley which could be revitalised.

It wasn’t all positive news though - Alpha Nurseries, which operated The Willows Day Nursery in Downham, told parents it had gone into liquidation.

We reported on the closure of The Willows Day Nursery in Downham in January. Picture: Google Maps

A social media post said staff were “absolutely gutted”, with parents left scrambling for alternatives.

This set the tone for a series of childcare issues which plagued the town throughout the year.

Meanwhile, National Grid unveiled its early-stage proposals for a 140km-long overhead electricity line from Lincolnshire to West Norfolk.

National Grid's proposed new Grimsby to Walpole network was unveiled in January 2024. Picture: National Grid

The energy company invited people in West Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire to view the plans and have their say - but they have proven controversial ever since.

Around the same time, James Bagge and Terry Jermy both officially joined the race to oust Liz Truss - with the latter eventually becoming the new South West Norfolk MP after the general election.

Terry Jermy revealed his intention to oust Liz Truss in January - and went on to do so at the general election. Picture Mark Westley

There was also frustration after a face-to-face meeting with the Attorney General failed to bring about an appeal over the sentencing of a drug-driver who killed a family of three.

A year earlier, Lynn man Aurelijus Cielevicius ploughed into the family’s car on the A47 at North Runcton, killing them on the spot.

Summer's Mace (left) saw her entire family killed by Aurelijus Cielevicius (inset) - but in January, an attempt to appeal his sentence was turned down

Summer Mace, who lost her sister, mother and step-father in the horror crash, had launched a petition to change the criminal justice system after feeling Cielevicius was “let off” with less than a decade behind bars.

However, her bid to secure an appeal was unsuccessful.