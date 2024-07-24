‘Keep them coming’: King’s Lynn Care Home residents enjoy cocktail-making session
Care home residents enjoyed a taste of the exotic as they took part in a cocktail-making session.
Care assistant and former professional cocktail waitress Elisa Andrade delighted King’s Lynn Care Home residents with her professional cocktail-making skills, dishing out Pina Coladas, Gin Fizz, and Pimm’s drinks.
She mixed and shook up the cocktails from behind the ready-made bar at the home on Kettlewell Lane before handing them out for residents to try.
Then it was the residents’ turn. Barbara (Babs) Thornton-Lane, 86, had a go at making the cocktails, commenting on how nice they smelt and how cold the shaker was.
Betty Scully, 96, also said how much she enjoyed them: “I loved the Pina Colada, such a lovely treat on a warm day - keep them coming.”
Residents then voted for their favourite - and the clear winner was the Pina Colada.
