Care home residents enjoyed a taste of the exotic as they took part in a cocktail-making session.

Care assistant and former professional cocktail waitress Elisa Andrade delighted King’s Lynn Care Home residents with her professional cocktail-making skills, dishing out Pina Coladas, Gin Fizz, and Pimm’s drinks.

She mixed and shook up the cocktails from behind the ready-made bar at the home on Kettlewell Lane before handing them out for residents to try.

Betty enjoying her pina colada

Babs and Elisa pouring cocktails

Then it was the residents’ turn. Barbara (Babs) Thornton-Lane, 86, had a go at making the cocktails, commenting on how nice they smelt and how cold the shaker was.

Betty Scully, 96, also said how much she enjoyed them: “I loved the Pina Colada, such a lovely treat on a warm day - keep them coming.”

Residents then voted for their favourite - and the clear winner was the Pina Colada.

Marjorie and Marion enjoy their cocktails

Jo and Elisa mixing cocktails

Babs helps Elisa to shake the cocktails

