The latest designs for a masterplan to transform the Southgates area of Lynn have been unveiled.

The proposals seek to fully utilise the potential of this significant area, which is a key entrance to the town, by focusing on the historic South Gate.

West Norfolk Council says that the Southgates Masterplan will create “an attractive and active gateway” that supports safer and greener movement and improved connections, better public space, and reflect “the rich history of the area whilst looking to the future”.

A new vision for the Southgates Masterplan has been revealed. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Now, new designs for the public realm and green space have been revealed which show creation of new spaces around the South Gate providing opportunities for relaxation and play, and incorporating references to the area’s maritime history.

In addition, scope for possible development plots which could offer high quality new homes together with commercial and retail uses and facilities have also been highlighted in the designs.

The draft proposals develop the vision and principles set by the masterplan, which was first published in 2022, into an initial design.

Concept designs for the layout - with the central one 'preferred'. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The Southgates Masterplan is being led by a partnership of the borough council and Norfolk County Council. The updated proposed designs were presented at the borough council’s regeneration and development panel by multidisciplinary design practice BDP last Thursday.

Borough council leader Alistair Beales said: “The area around the South Gate provides a key entrance to the town and our ambition is to see this part of town become safer and more environmentally friendly for people moving around. We also want it to be a destination for people to enjoy.

“With the historic South Gate at its heart, the masterplan aims to reflect the impressive heritage of this area.

“It also strives to make the most of the surrounding space where we could see better use of public space, landscaping, and new development that can meet the needs of local people.

The potential location of new homes and courtyard-facing facades in the area. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“These latest designs give us an indicator of what is possible for this important area, and how it can be enhanced to benefit both the local community, and people coming into the town.”

The masterplan is set to be a transformational regeneration scheme for the town, which would be delivered in phases in order to minimise and manage any disruption, and as funding is secured for key elements of the scheme.

To facilitate the public realm and mixed use development, the Southgates Masterplan requires road layout changes which will be delivered by the STARS (Sustainable Transport and Regeneration Scheme) project, led by the county council.

A new masterplan was announced for the Southgates area of Lynn in 2022

One of the first phases of the scheme to come forward, the STARS project - which has received £24million in government funding - also focuses on improving active travel to benefit the environment and people's health by creating a revised junction layout.

The project also aims to introduce measures that will benefit pedestrians and cyclists, as well as enhancing the setting of the South Gate through diversion of the road around the monument.

Cllrr Graham Plant, the county council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We welcome the further development of the Southgates Masterplan and continue to work in partnership with the borough council to prepare an outline business case for government on the highway improvements needed to facilitate the overall proposal”.

The area is expected to be heavily pedestrianised as part of the project. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The next steps for the Southgates Masterplan are further development of the designs for the public realm and development plots, and engagement with stakeholders in a workshop later this year.

In addition, while undertaking the concept design and viability work, market testing will also be carried out to decide how best to deliver the scheme and funding opportunities will be explored.

Recommendations for the development sites and landscaping will be provided to the council’s cabinet in 2025.

The historic South Gate in Lynn

Public consultation is also set to take place in 2025.

A visual showing the potential new layout of the Southgates area. Picture: West Norfolk Council

An earlier artist’s impression of the new plans for the Southgates area of Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

