A woman has followed her dream after a cancer diagnosis by opening her very own shop in town.

On Saturday, Kelly Carter opened The Witchy Room, selling crystals, on London Road in Lynn after falling in love with spirituality and witchcraft during the pandemic.

The past few years have been tough for her - her father died in 2022, and six months later she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She said: “The universe was kicking me up the bum to say, ‘You are not listening to me and you have a greater path’.

“I decided life was too short and I should open my own crystal and witchcraft shop with a holistic therapy room.

“Instead of not bothering with this little crystal business I came up with during lockdown, I pushed forward with it - it was a dream of mine.

“I have to make my dreams happen, as cancer was a little reminder for me.”

Kerry will be working in collaboration with around 12 other small businesses to offer not just crystals, but a variety of crafts they have designed.

Starting in the next few weeks, the business will also be offering holistic treatments such as reiki, palmistry, tarot reading, meditation, intuitive healing, Indian head massage, and reflexology.

Kerry hopes to utilise various business’ talents to provide a one-stop shop for spiritual people.

With The Witchy Room now open, she believes it could bring more people into the area as she offers “a specialised subject”.

Kerry is over the moon, and added: “I still have to pinch myself every day that this is actually happening.

“Little old me has done lots of great things in my career and as a parent, but this is my little shop, and to see it all come to life… never give up hope as things do come true.

“There is hope after cancer.”

The shop is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdaysfrom 10am-5pm, Thursdays from 10am-8pm, Fridays from 10am-5pm, Saturdays from 9am-2pm, and Sunday from 10am-2pm.

