Cancer patients at a town hospital are receiving little gifts to help uplift their spirits.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, in partnership with 'Little Lifts’, has gifted more than 300 boxes to breast cancer patients starting their chemotherapy treatment.

The care packages include a variety of uplifting items such as herbal teas to aid sleep, heat packs for muscular pain, and a collection of herbs to enhance flavours for those experiencing changes in their sense of taste.

Little Lifts care packages

Charlotte Smith, lead oncology clinical nurse specialist at the hospital, said: “The patients at the QEH have found the Little Lift boxes helpful as they are filled with generous donations to support their chemotherapy treatment.

“It is truly an amazing project, which helps so many people.”

Little Lifts was founded by Oa Hackett, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 aged 28.

Supported by her friends and family with thoughtful treats to alleviate the side effects of her chemotherapy treatment, Oa felt uplifted and wanted to extend that same support to others facing similar challenges.

Ali Ward, who received treatment for breast cancer at The QEH, said: “I just wanted to say thank you for the lovely box of treats I received last Friday, just as I started my first round of chemotherapy at Lynn hospital.

“I was slightly apprehensive when I arrived in the morning, so when lovely nurse Charlotte gave me the bag and told me to have a look in the box, it served as a welcome distraction, and I was delighted with the goodies.

“It’s a fabulous idea. I am very grateful and I also love the name, Little Lifts, which sums it up nicely.”

If you know someone who has breast cancer, or someone providing care for them, and would like to give them a ‘little lift’ you can visit the Little Lifts website.

