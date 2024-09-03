A long-serving lifeboat volunteer has been honoured by the charity.

Brian Penty was presented with a framed certificate last Sunday marking 35 years of service at Hunstanton RNLI.

Brian, now 63, joined the busy station in 1989. He went on to serve on both its inshore lifeboat and hovercraft, along with plant driving and being a casualty carer.

Brian Penty in front of the tractor at Hunstanton RNLI with his long-service award. Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

His certificate records the station saved 107 lives during his tenure.

Brian said: “I enjoyed it, I really enjoyed it. I went on all the courses like tractor driving, I was on the hovercraft.



”It was the crew as well, they're all amazing people.”

He was recruited by friend Victor Dade, a station stalwart who first signed up after Hunstanton was re-opened in 1979 after a hiatus of almost 50 years, and still drives its launch and recovery tractor.

Brian Penty is presented with his long-service award by Paul Stewart, at Hunstanton lifeboat station. Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

“I've known Victor all my life, he's the one who got me into it in the first place,” he said.

“I saw him up the town one day and he said: You really ought to start coming down the lifeboat station Brian.”

Presenting Brian with his certificate before the crew gave him a round of applause, Launch Authority Paul Stewart said: “Thank you for all you've done for the station over the years.



”Thirty-five years is a long time and a huge commitment to saving lives at sea.”