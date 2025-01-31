Several members of staff who work for West Norfolk Council have been recognised for their long service and dedication to the community.

A ceremony celebrated the 32 long-serving staff members, with14 awards for 10 years’ service, 14 awards for 20 years’ service and four awards for 30 years’ service.

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland congratulated them on their long service and said: “I speak to many residents, staff, businesses, charities, and other voluntary groups throughout the borough.

All of the people from West Norfolk Council who received a long-service award

“I regularly hear positive comments about the valuable work, and help, our council staff have given them.



“I am pleased, through my role as Mayor and local councillor, to have had support from many of the dedicated staff who work here, who clearly care about our area and what they can do for it.

“I’m delighted to see so many council officers being acknowledged for the part they play in supporting and contributing to our West Norfolk communities.”

Kate Blakemore, Chief Exec, with Bharti Patel

Kate Blakemore, chief executive of West Norfolk Council, added: “Since I started working here last year, I have seen the commitment and professionalism from the colleagues I work with.

“I would like to thank them for welcoming me to West Norfolk and for their dedication in supporting our West Norfolk communities. Most of our staff not only work in West Norfolk but live here and care about the service they deliver to our community.”

Community Safety & Neighbourhood Nuisance Team Bharti Patel is celebrating 30 years’ of service.

She said: “I started as part of the central administrative team and took all the environmental health-related telephone calls and provided back-office support to food, health and PEL (public entertainment licence) team.

“There were no computers for officers to carry out their data entry – pen and paper were used; their typing of correspondence went to the typing centre.

Kate Blakemore with Brydie Warden

“At the time I was also Secretary to chief environmental health officer, assisted at civic events, mayor-making, RAF public parades and remembrance Sunday to name a few.

“This then led to emergency planning, looking to recruit flood wardens, a few years later the role changed to emergency warden that included other outdoor events that the Council organised or sponsored.

“I did joke at the time that I could not lift sandbags, the reply was there are many tasks that we need volunteers to carry out, like taking phone calls and writing up reports in the control room, or issuing radios, so I joined.

Bharti Patel has been working for West Norfolk Council for 30 years

“Between 2011 and 2017 I worked in split role in two different Teams, namely CSNN and food safety & H&S team.

“No two days are the same in the CSNN team. I enjoy working in this team and the challenges it gives me. I have seen and been part of many changes here at the council and look forward to seeing what happens next.”

Philip Bayfield with the Mayor Paul Bland

Phillip Bayfield, who is the head of arts and entertainment at Alive West Norfolk has been working for the council for 20 years.

He said: “My role and service area has changed constantly in my 20 years.

“I started out as duty manager at the Arts Centre, before becoming front of house manager at the Princess Theatre and Corn Exchange and now head of arts & entertainment for Alive West Norfolk.

“I have gone full circle working for the Council, Alive Leisure/management, Alive West Norfolk and now back to the Borough Council.

“I have a fantastic team with arts & entertainment who work tirelessly for the company and make me very proud. I love my role and long may it continue.”

Brydie Warden is a training officer in revenues and benefits, she has been with the council for 10 years.

Brydie Warden has been working for the council for 10 years

Brydie said: “I started here as an assessor in the benefits department, now a training officer in the same team.

“However compared with many of my colleagues in the benefits department, 10 years makes me one of the newer members of staff.

“During this time, the nature of the work has changed, not just due to the change in my job role, but due to changes to the benefits system. I expect the next ten years will bring many more changes.”