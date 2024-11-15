A King’s Lynn Champion will be celebrated at next year’s West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

We will be looking to crown a business which really backs the town and nominations are open in this category and 11 others as we once again celebrate the best of our businesses with the prestigious black-tie evening.

It will be held on Friday, March 7 at its usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The team at Images Hair and Beauty with owner Annette McNaught holding the award, left, with Vicky Etheridge right. Picture: Ian Burt

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event.

The King’s Lynn Champion Award is once again sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn (BID) and brings together more than 500 local businesses and organisations. It is dedicated to delivering an innovative programme of projects, events and services to support our town centre and local economy.

This category is specific to levy-paying businesses within the Lynn BID area. The BID Board will be looking for active involvement in the Lynn town centre, evidence of support and/or trade for/with other businesses in the BID, as well as a demonstrable commitment to promoting Lynn Town Centre as a place to visit, shop, work, and do business.

Vicky Etheridge, King’s Lynn BID manager. Picture: Ian Burt

Images Hair and Beauty on Blackfriars Street was chosen for the Champion accolade at this year’s awards. The salon was up against fellow Lynn BID payers Just Essentials and Rusty Krab Rum Shop.

When presenting this year’s award, BID manager Vicky Etheridge said: “It is our fifth year sponsoring this category and for me, my fifth presenting the award and I feel as proud and privileged today as I did the first time.”

The full list of award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.

To nominate businesses and/or individuals for the awards, visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

…sponsoring the King's Lynn Champion category

…sponsoring the Small Business of the Year award

Brown & Co is sponsoring the Businessperson of the Year category

…sponsoring the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award

…sponsoring the Customer Care award

…headline sponsor and the Environmental Champions and Mayor’s Business of the Year award sponsor

…sponsoring the Business Innovation award

MARS is sponsoring the Employee of the Year award

Got a business story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk