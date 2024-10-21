A drug-driver was caught by the police just metres from his home.

Mareks Kiukucans, 28, of Thurlin Road in Gaywood, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court heard that shortly after 7pm on May 30, officers pulled him over outside his home address, noticing that his eyes were glazed and red.

Mareks Kiukucans appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

He said he had not been drinking - but although he returned a negative breath test, a drug swipe tested positive for cannabis.

After being arrested, evidential results revealed Kiukucans had 2.3mcg of cannabis per litre of blood. The legal limit to drive is 2mcg.

Mitigating, solicitor Ruth Johnson said Kiukucans was a man of previous good character.

She told magistrates that he is a lorry driver, but will likely lose his job upon being disqualified.

This loss of employment will have an “obvious impact” on his family, Ms Johnson added.

Kiukucans was banned from driving for 12 months, while he will also pay a £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.