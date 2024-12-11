A man has been arrested in connection with two purse thefts in Lynn last week.

The man in his 40s, who does not live in the area, was arrested in the town centre yesterday on suspicion of theft.

This came after two purses were stolen from handbags at a supermarket last Friday.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing the purses last week. Picture: iStock

The man was taken to the Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries until February 4, with strict bail conditions not to enter Norfolk until that date.

Police issued a warning after the handbags were ‘dipped’, urging people to look out for others who could be potential targets for crooks.

The force issued the following advice for people to keep their belongings safe:

• Carry your purse in a zipped-up bag, and always keep the bag close to you and where you can see it

• Attach an audible alarm to your purse or wallet, such as purse bells

• Never leave your bag in a shopping trolley or basket

• Avoid withdrawing large amounts of money if not necessary

• Be aware of people around you, following you, or getting too close to you and your belongings