A man who was caught with a Japanese fighting knife in his vehicle faces an anxious wait over his fate.

Lynn magistrates asked for a pre-sentence report on 39-year-old Zachary Mason, of Valingers Road, who pleaded guilty to drug-driving and possession of a blade when he appeared before them on Thursday.

He had been pulled over by the police on the A10 at South Runcton on June 27 last year, and when asked if he had taken any drugs, he admitted he smoked cannabis the previous night.

Zachary Mason will return to Lynn Magistrates’ Court in March

A roadside drug swipe proved positive, and he was arrested. He had 3.6mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - a cannabis derivative - per litre of blood, exceeding the legal limit to drive of 2mcg.

During a subsequent search, the “unorthodox” knife was found in his pocket. He told officers it was used for work purposes.

However, in a police interview, he said he knew it was a weapon and should not have been in his possession.

In court, Mason, a man of previous good character, said he had a host of other work tools in his vehicle at the time. These included chainsaws, hacksaws, and other blades.

He told magistrates he runs a company which carries out household building and decorating work around Norfolk.

“I admit that it was an unorthodox knife that I use for work purposes - but I have pleaded guilty,” he said.

Magistrates requested an all-options pre-sentence report, which means Mason could face jail or be committed to the crown court.

Before he returns to court on March 27, he has been released on unconditional bail and handed an interim driving disqualification.